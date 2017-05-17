Whats available with Membership

I have updated the membership section with a few new maps and downloads.
Membership is only $15/year and gives you full access to updated maps and resources not found anywhere else.
We will even make custom maps for you.
MEMBERSHIP LIBRARY
Nipigon River Adventure Guidebook
MAPS
NIPIGON AND AREA
Nipigon Area stocked Lakes
Dorion area Stocked Lakes
Camp 81 – Gorge Creek (4 maps)
Nipigon River Detail Map
Nipigon area Map
Black Sturgeon Road Detailed Map
Lake Nipigon North Detail Map
Lake Nipigon South Detail Map
Tower Road Detail Map
Camp 81 Blueberry Map
Nipigon area Business and Street Map
GREENSTONE
Kenogomisis Bathymetry Map
Geraldton area Detailed Map
Geraldton-Longlac Stocked Lakes
Boobas/Hartley Bathymetry
Gorge Creek Road
Beardmore/East South
Northwinds Lake Area
Ombabika Bay
Humbolt Bay
Nipigon River Recreational Trail
Deer Lake Mountain Trail
THUNDER BAY AREA
White Fish Lake Bathymetry Map
Oliver Lake Bathymetry
Thunderbay Stocked Lakes (Whitefish-Cloud Lake)
ATIKOKAN AREA
Eva Lake Bathymetry Map
Crystal Lake Bathymetry Map
Huronian Lake Bathymetry Map
MAGAZINES
Northwest Ontario Outdoors Spring 2015
Northwest Ontario Outdoors Fall 2015
Northwest Ontario Outdoors Winter 2016
GUIDE BOOKS
Fishing Nipigon Guidebook
