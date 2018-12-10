807-854-1919 editor@thetimesstar.ca

Sneak Peak at new updated maps

Dec 10, 2018 | 0 comments

I have been busily reworking and rebuilding the most popular maps in the collection, as well as expanding the maps on the site to cover more ground. To make ease of it all I have had to re-organize and devise a new map making plan and to universalize the maps in the collection. 

The results should be available to site members in the coming week, printed copies will be available in shop (Nipigon River Bait Tackle and Souvenirs) December 17th and online digital versions will also be available on the 17th.

The first three maps are a complete map of the entire Nipigon Lake, River and Bay system.

 

Lake Nipigon North

Added some new features, updated the bush roads and added shoals. 

Lake Nipigon South

Added some new features, updated the bush roads and added shoals. 
Added new points of interest features, geology features and fishing locations based on the Land of Nipigon Adventure Guide.

Nipigon Area

Added some new features, updated the bush roads and added shoals. 
Added new points of interest features, geology features and fishing locations based on the Land of Nipigon Adventure Guide.
Updated and changed the stocked lakes information.

Nipigon River Detailed

Added some new features, updated the bush roads.
Added new points of interest features, geology features and fishing locations based on the Land of Nipigon Adventure Guide.
Updated and changed the stocked lakes information.

Rossport to Terrace Bay

Along the same lines as the Nipigon area Map above. With Casque Isles trail system added as well. 

Other maps to be added in the near future include:

  • Armstrong Highway
  • A new Geraldton area Map
  • Kama Bay to Rossport
  • Revised Thunderbay/Cloud Lake area

