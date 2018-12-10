Sneak Peak at new updated maps
Members Area
Members area holds an extensive map and resource library with free downloads and more.
The Store
Here you can purchase numerous maps and resource guidebooks for Northwest Ontario
Resources
Numerous free resources, maps and information for exploring Northwest Ontario
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
I have been busily reworking and rebuilding the most popular maps in the collection, as well as expanding the maps on the site to cover more ground. To make ease of it all I have had to re-organize and devise a new map making plan and to universalize the maps in the collection.
The results should be available to site members in the coming week, printed copies will be available in shop (Nipigon River Bait Tackle and Souvenirs) December 17th and online digital versions will also be available on the 17th.
The first three maps are a complete map of the entire Nipigon Lake, River and Bay system.
Lake Nipigon South
Added some new features, updated the bush roads and added shoals.
Added new points of interest features, geology features and fishing locations based on the Land of Nipigon Adventure Guide.
Nipigon Area
Added some new features, updated the bush roads and added shoals.
Added new points of interest features, geology features and fishing locations based on the Land of Nipigon Adventure Guide.
Updated and changed the stocked lakes information.
Nipigon River Detailed
Added some new features, updated the bush roads.
Added new points of interest features, geology features and fishing locations based on the Land of Nipigon Adventure Guide.
Updated and changed the stocked lakes information.
Rossport to Terrace Bay
Along the same lines as the Nipigon area Map above. With Casque Isles trail system added as well.
Other maps to be added in the near future include:
- Armstrong Highway
- A new Geraldton area Map
- Kama Bay to Rossport
- Revised Thunderbay/Cloud Lake area
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The post Sneak Peak at new updated maps appeared first on Northwest Ontario Out Doors.
Source: Northwest Ontario Outdoors