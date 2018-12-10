Sneak Peak at new updated maps

I have been busily reworking and rebuilding the most popular maps in the collection, as well as expanding the maps on the site to cover more ground. To make ease of it all I have had to re-organize and devise a new map making plan and to universalize the maps in the collection.

The results should be available to site members in the coming week, printed copies will be available in shop (Nipigon River Bait Tackle and Souvenirs) December 17th and online digital versions will also be available on the 17th.

The first three maps are a complete map of the entire Nipigon Lake, River and Bay system.