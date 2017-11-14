Restricted Area Order Violation Leads to Fine and Court Order

A Winnipeg man has been convicted of conducting work on his cottage property without a work permit.

Marc Rajotte pleaded guilty and was fined $1,500 for undertaking work without a work permit, contrary to the Public Lands Act. He has also been given a court order to bring his property into compliance by removing landscaping material, crushed gravel and non-native plants and replacing them with soil and native tree species.

Court heard that Rajotte is the owner of a large cottage property in the Echo Bay area of Lake of the Woods. The property is within the Clearwater Bay restricted area order. Between 2013 and 2015, Rajotte was responsible for having 60 per cent of his cottage property landscaped, over the allowed limit for cottage lot development of 20 per cent. Nearly all of the natural vegetation had been removed from the property.

Justice of the Peace Roger McCraw heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Kenora, on October 31, 2017.

Guidelines under the Public Lands Act are in place to ensure development on public and private lands will not harm the natural environment. The ministry reminds the public to contact their local Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry office prior to starting work on cottage properties.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Source: Northwest Ontario Outdoors

