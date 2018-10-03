October 3rd edition

Stories:
- Back to School at B. A. Parker
- Kenogamisis Ladies Golf Windup
- OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD
- Lakehead University’s Achievement Program will now help Nipigon students realize their full potential
- Ombudsman targets province’s driver licence suspension system
- Ford government has yet to meet with Matawa chief on gold exploration and Ring of Fire: NDP
