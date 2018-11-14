November 14th edition

Stories:

Longlac Legion Branch 213 Celebrates the 100 year anniversary of the end of World War 1

Bells of Peace Ring Around the Region

GINOOGAMING CHIEF CONGRATULATES JASON RASEVYCH FOR BEING RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF CANADA’S TOP ECONOMIC DEVELOPERS

Suzanne Levesque : 35 ans de bénévolat récompensées

The Symbolism of Remembrance Day

Absolutely Awesome!

Afrique en Cirque perform at GCHS

ARTHUR BLACK, OPINION PAGE, LIFESTYLE, COMMUNITY EVENTS, CLASSIFIEDS, MARKETPLACE

