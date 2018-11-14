807-854-1919 editor@thetimesstar.ca

November 14th edition

Nov 14, 2018 | 0 comments

Stories:

  • Longlac Legion Branch 213 Celebrates the 100 year anniversary of the end of World War 1
  • Bells of Peace Ring Around the Region
  • GINOOGAMING CHIEF CONGRATULATES JASON RASEVYCH FOR BEING RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF CANADA’S TOP ECONOMIC DEVELOPERS
  • Suzanne Levesque : 35 ans de bénévolat récompensées
  • The Symbolism of Remembrance Day
  • Absolutely Awesome!
  • Afrique en Cirque perform at GCHS

