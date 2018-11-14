November 14th edition

Stories:
- Longlac Legion Branch 213 Celebrates the 100 year anniversary of the end of World War 1
- Bells of Peace Ring Around the Region
- GINOOGAMING CHIEF CONGRATULATES JASON RASEVYCH FOR BEING RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF CANADA’S TOP ECONOMIC DEVELOPERS
- Suzanne Levesque : 35 ans de bénévolat récompensées
- The Symbolism of Remembrance Day
- Absolutely Awesome!
- Afrique en Cirque perform at GCHS
ARTHUR BLACK, OPINION PAGE, LIFESTYLE, COMMUNITY EVENTS, CLASSIFIEDS, MARKETPLACE
If you were logged in you would have a direct link to get the paper.