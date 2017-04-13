Nipigon River Adventure Guidebook now available!

Our new publication – The Nipigon River Adventure Guidebook is now available and the new website is now live.

This guidebook is designed for the traveller and/or outdoors enthusiast to the Nipigon area. Covering more than just fishing, we cover the history, Geology, Hiking opportunities and much more on the area.

Complete with updated maps, local attractions and recommended “Things to do and where to do them” section.

Available to read online, download a digital copy for free and even purchase a printed copy.

www.nipigonriver.com for more information.

