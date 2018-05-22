Nipigon and Area Trails Maps

Now available as a FREE Download!

Trail Maps and Amenities in the Land of Nipigon

FREE GPS Enabled Smartmaps require the FREE APP Avenza Maps to be installed.

It is available in all App stores for Android and Apple devices.

THE PDF MAPS ARE JUST THE BASIC MAP LAYERS. IF YOU WANT THE INTERACTIVE FEATURE POINTS PLEASE IMPORT THE FEATURES FILE IN AVENZA FROM: https://nwoutdoors.ca/kmz/points.kmz

The Maps shown on this page can be directly downloaded and opened in Avenza or you can check out the Avenza Map store where they are also available. My maps are available in my Map Store.

For more information on Smartmaps, using Avenza and to look at my full line of hunt/fish and adventure maps please view my website here.

Visit Nipigon.com/trails or

download directly in the

Avenza Map app store!

