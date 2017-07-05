News release from the OPP – MISSING PERSON

(KENORA, ON) Members of the Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Kenora Detachment Marine and Trails Unit (MTU) are investigating a missing boater on Lake of the Woods.

On Tuesday, July 4, 2017, OPP were notified that a 67 year old California man was missing on Lake of the Woods. Police learned that two men from the United States had been fishing for the day on July 4, 2017. They stopped on shore for lunch and their boat drifted away. The investigation determined that the California man had attempted to swim after the boat and did not make it back to shore.

The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit is enroute to Kenora to assist in locating the male.

The investigation is continuing.

