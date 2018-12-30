807-854-1919 editor@thetimesstar.ca

New Products: Nipigon area Maps

Dec 30, 2018 | 0 comments

New Map package available

Nipigon area Map series – four maps covering the entire Nipigon system.

Call: (807) 889-0707
Email: ghart@nwoutdoors.ca
Visit: 21 second street, Nipigon Ontario 

This four map series covers the entire area from Lake Nipigon to Nipigon Bay at 1:225000 scale. A fourth map – Nipigon River Detailed fishing map is 1:100000 scale of only the Nipigon River from Nipigon Bay to Pine Portage Dam.

All maps print to two sided tabloid sized paper with the map on one side and information on the covers. Most printing places can print these as a simple print. 

Maps include crown land, bush roads, trails, locations of interest, access points, topography, Lake Nipigon shoals, Crown Camping locations, hunting and fishing zones, topography, gas/power lines, stocked lakes and common place names. 

 

Purchase this downloadable map set (Four maps)

Lake Nipigon North

Lake Nipigon South

Nipigon and area

Nipigon River detailed fishing map

Other maps to be added in the near future include:

  • Armstrong Highway
  • A new Geraldton area Map
  • Kama Bay to Rossport
  • Revised Thunderbay/Cloud Lake area

