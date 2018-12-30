New Products: Nipigon area Maps

This four map series covers the entire area from Lake Nipigon to Nipigon Bay at 1:225000 scale. A fourth map – Nipigon River Detailed fishing map is 1:100000 scale of only the Nipigon River from Nipigon Bay to Pine Portage Dam.

All maps print to two sided tabloid sized paper with the map on one side and information on the covers. Most printing places can print these as a simple print.

Maps include crown land, bush roads, trails, locations of interest, access points, topography, Lake Nipigon shoals, Crown Camping locations, hunting and fishing zones, topography, gas/power lines, stocked lakes and common place names.