Ministry Seeks Public’s Help in Case of Unsafe Hunting and Abandoned Deer in Provincial Park

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is seeking the public’s help identifying the individual or individuals responsible for shooting two moose off of Highway 72 and abandoning a deer in Ojibway Provincial Park.

On November 12, 2017, conservation officers received a tip from the public regarding the entrails from two harvested moose and an abandoned deer located in Ojibway Provincial Park, south of Sioux Lookout. Officers believe that the two moose may have been harvested in an unsafe manner along Highway 72, and that the same individuals who left the moose entrails also abandoned the deer.

Officers determined that the entrails were from two moose killed a short distance away on Highway 72. The moose were transported into the park where they were gutted and a whole deer was abandoned on park property.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the MNRF TIPS line at

1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact the Sioux Lookout district office during regular business hours at 807-737-1140. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Source: Northwest Ontario Outdoors

