Ministry Seeks Public’s Help in Case of Two Abandoned Moose

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is seeking the public’s help in identifying the individual or individuals responsible for shooting and abandoning two bull moose southwest of Manitouwadge.

On October 29, 2017, conservation officers responded to information regarding two bull moose that had been shot and abandoned near Fourbay Lake in the vicinity of kilometre 15 on Runnalls Lake Road, off of Barehead Lake Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered two dead bull moose around 50 metres from the roadway and approximately 60 metres apart. Officers believe that both animals were shot simultaneously and then abandoned to spoil.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also call the ministry’s Wawa district office during regular business hours at 705-856-2396.

Source: Northwest Ontario Outdoors

