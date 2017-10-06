Ministry Seeks Public’s Help in Case of Shot and Abandoned Moose

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for shooting a bull moose and abandoning it north-east of Ear Falls.

On September 28, 2017, conservation officers responded to a complaint that a bull moose had been shot and abandoned on the South Bay Mine Road in the area east of Washagomis Lake, in wildlife management unit 16A. Upon locating the moose, the officers determined that the nose, tongue and bell had been taken from the carcass, while the rest of the moose was left behind to spoil.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the MNRF TIPS line at

1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also call the ministry’s Red Lake district office during regular business hours at 807-727-2253.

Source: Northwest Ontario Outdoors

