Ministry Seeks Public’s Help in Case of Abandoned Moose Meat

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for harvesting a bull moose and abandoning the meat north of Thunder Bay.

On October 14, 2017, conservation officers responded to a complaint of abandoned moose meat on No Name Lake Road off Highway 527, approximately 10 kilometres north of Thunder Bay. Officers determined that the meat, found under a plastic tarp, was abandoned between 4:30 p.m. on October 13 and 10:00 a.m. on October 14. Officers determined that someone had started to butcher the meat, then left it to spoil.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the MNRF TIPS line at

1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also call the ministry’s Thunder Bay district office during regular business hours at 807-475-1471.

