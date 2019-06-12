June 12th edition

Jun 12, 2019

Whats Inside

  • Nakina Public School Students Let Their Passion Lead the Way
  • Outdoor Classroom Day
  • Kenogamisis Ladies Golf
  • THUNDER BAY SUPERIOR NORTH NDP NAME FEDERAL CANDIDATE
  • Tom Longboat Day
  • Community Baptist Church in Beardmore gets new roof
  • Thunder Bay District Municipal League Tackles Plastic in the Landfills
  • Climate change a real and urgent crisis
  • Superior-Greenstone District School Board Technology Supports for Learning

ARTHUR BLACK, OPINION PAGE, LIFESTYLE, COMMUNITY EVENTS, CLASSIFIEDS, MARKETPLACE

