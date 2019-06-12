June 12th edition

Whats Inside
- Nakina Public School Students Let Their Passion Lead the Way
- Outdoor Classroom Day
- Kenogamisis Ladies Golf
- THUNDER BAY SUPERIOR NORTH NDP NAME FEDERAL CANDIDATE
- Tom Longboat Day
- Community Baptist Church in Beardmore gets new roof
- Thunder Bay District Municipal League Tackles Plastic in the Landfills
- Climate change a real and urgent crisis
- Superior-Greenstone District School Board Technology Supports for Learning
