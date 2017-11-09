Joint Investigation Leads to $4,000 in Fines

An Alberta resident has been fined a total of $4,000 for illegal moose hunting and fishing in Northwestern Ontario.

Bradley Maguire of Edmonton pleaded guilty and was fined $3,300 for hunting moose without a licence, and $700 for fishing without a licence. He has also been suspended from hunting and fishing in Ontario for one year.

Court heard that in October 2015, conservation officers inspected a group that was hunting on Lac Seul. The group told conservation officers that Maguire had been moose hunting and walleye fishing with them, but had already returned home.

The officers initiated an investigation, and with the help of Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers confirmed that Maguire was not an Ontario resident and was hunting and fishing in Ontario with resident licences obtained illegally.

Justice of the Peace Edith Baas heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Dryden, on November 2, 2017.

The ministry reminds the public that only Ontario residents may hunt or fish under the authority of resident licences.

For further information on hunting regulations, please consult the Ontario Hunting Regulations Summary available at ontario.ca/hunting.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

