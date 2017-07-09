Five Places to shore fish in Nipigon

20 minutes east of Nipigon is the Jackpine River. A fantastic steelhead river in the spring, it a wade-able, rubble bed river suitable for fly and float fishing. Multiple areas can be accessed right from the highway however if you have a truck you can drive right to the mouth of the River on Lake Superior. If not, it’s just a short 1.5 km walk (~1 mile).

Fishing on Lake Superior can yield any number of species with coaster Brook Trout and Steelhead being the more popular catches.