Fined $500 for Leaving Camper on Crown Land

A Red Lake man has been fined $500 for leaving a camper on Crown land.

Brent Marks pleaded guilty to depositing an item on public land, an offence under the Public Lands Act.

Court heard that on February 26, 2017, conservation officers located a bus, which had been converted into a camper, on Crown land on Dixie West Road, about 35 kilometres from Red Lake. Further investigation revealed that the camper was left on Crown land over the winter. The camper has now been removed.

Justice of the Peace Edith Baas heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Red Lake, on April 26, 2017.

The public is reminded that it is illegal to leave vehicles and other objects on Crown land. Camping is permitted on most Crown land for 21 days. Any long-term occupation and use of Crown land requires a land use permit from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Source: Northwest Ontario Outdoors

