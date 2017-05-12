Fined $2,000 for Deer Hunting Offence

A Sault Ste. Marie man has been fined $2,000 for a deer hunting offence.

Robert J. Morin pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm down the travelled portion of a roadway. In addition to the fine, he also received a one-year hunting suspension.

Court heard that on November 14, 2016, a Kenora conservation officer received a complaint of a deer being shot on a logging/cottage access road, north of Sioux Narrows. The officer, along with the canine unit and Sault Ste. Marie conservation officers, conducted an investigation. The investigation revealed that on November 8, 2016, Morin shot and killed a deer that had been standing on Mist Inlet Road. Morin had taken his shot with a high-calibre rifle directly down the road with another hunter’s vehicle in plain view parked 40 metres behind the deer. Fortunately the vehicle was not struck by the bullet.

Justice of the Peace Robert McNally heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Kenora, on May 2, 2017.

For further information on hunting regulations, please consult the Ontario Hunting Regulations Summary available at ontario.ca/hunting.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

