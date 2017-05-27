Fined $10,000 for Moose Hunting Offences

Three Ontario men have been fined a total of $10,000 for moose hunting offences.

Jeremy Halvorsen of Eldorado pleaded guilty and was fined $3,500 for hunting a cow moose without a licence and $3,500 for hunting a bull moose without a licence.

Ryan Cane and Jamie De Long of Cobourg, both pleaded guilty and were fined $1,500 each for attaching a tag to a moose killed by another person.

Court heard that on October 8, 2016, Cane and De Long attached their seals to a bull and cow moose shot and killed by Halvorsen on Lac Seul, near Chamberlain Narrows. An investigation by conservation officers revealed that at the time the moose were killed, the tag holders were both over 10 kilometres away. The moose were seized and forfeited to the Crown.

Justice of the Peace Edith Baas heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Sioux Lookout, on May 18, 2017.

The public is reminded that party hunting rules require each member of the party to hunt within five kilometres of the validation tag holder. Also, each member of the party must be able to reliably and immediately communicate with other members of the party.

For further information on hunting regulations, please consult the Ontario Hunting Regulations Summary available at ontario.ca/hunting.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The post Fined $10,000 for Moose Hunting Offences appeared first on NW Outdoors.



Source: Northwest Ontario Outdoors

