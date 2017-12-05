807-854-1919 editor@thetimesstar.ca

December 6th paper

Dec 5, 2017 | 0 comments

Stories:

  • Greenstone Represented at World’s for a Third Time
  • Fruitcake Project
  • Superior-Greenstone DSB Appoints Nancy O’Donnell as Indigenous Education Lead
  • Government of Canada Invests in Green Jobs for Youth in the Natural Resource Sectors
  • Union Gas Supports Greenstone Fire Department With $1,500 Grant For Carbon Monoxide Alarms
  • OPP CANINE UNIT CALENDAR SUPPORTS YOUTH AND HERITAGE

ARTHUR BLACK, OPINION PAGE, LIFESTYLE, COMMUNITY EVENTS, CLASSIFIEDS, MARKETPLACE

