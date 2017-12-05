December 6th paper

Stories:
- Greenstone Represented at World’s for a Third Time
- Fruitcake Project
- Superior-Greenstone DSB Appoints Nancy O’Donnell as Indigenous Education Lead
- Government of Canada Invests in Green Jobs for Youth in the Natural Resource Sectors
- Union Gas Supports Greenstone Fire Department With $1,500 Grant For Carbon Monoxide Alarms
- OPP CANINE UNIT CALENDAR SUPPORTS YOUTH AND HERITAGE
ARTHUR BLACK, OPINION PAGE, LIFESTYLE, COMMUNITY EVENTS, CLASSIFIEDS, MARKETPLACE
