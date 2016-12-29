Coming 2017 – Nipigon River Adventure Guidebook

Dec 29, 2016

Nipigon River Bait Tackle and Souvenir shop…

  • Nipigon River Adventure Guidebook. A 56-page souvenir book printed in high gloss consisting of numerous maps, information sections, history and recommendations for a proper visit to the Nipigon Area.
  • Bait and tackle of course. Expanding into mealworms, waxworms, preserved minnows.
  • Will have live nightcrawlers and leeches in spring/summer.
  • More hand made jigs, including trout/salmon jig flies.
  • Common locally used tried and true lures/colour choices.
  • Fishing equipment rentals.
  • Blueberry rake rentals (August).
  • 20+ custom maps all available on display.
  • Nipigon River Adventure Map Package consisting of multiple maps for fishing, hiking and adventuring here in the Nipigon Area.
  • Souvenirs including various products made locally from local craftspeople. Jewellery, Amethyst, Gun Slings, Key Chains, Clothing, Hats, Postcards and whatever the local crafters can supply.
  • I am arranging packages – guides, charters, accommodations, meals, etc. for tourists.

Source: Northwest Ontario Outdoors

