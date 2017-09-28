Charges Laid in Three-Day Fly-in Enforcement Blitz North of Geraldton

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry laid eight charges and issued 15 warnings during a three-day aerial patrol of remote outpost camps on lakes north of Geraldton.

From September 18 to 20, 2017, Geraldton conservation officers checked fly-in moose hunters for compliance with Ontario’s hunting regulations.

Officers contacted 20 resident and 29 non-resident hunters. The charges and warnings were laid under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act, Small Vessel Regulations and Ontario Fishery Regulations. Violations included:

• having loaded firearms in vehicles

• failing to wear hunter orange

• operating a pleasure craft without sufficient lifejackets and prescribed safety equipment

• hunting without a big game licence

• failing to carry a hunting licence when hunting

• skinning fish so that the species cannot be identified

The ministry reminds the public that natural resources laws are in place to preserve public safety and to encourage ethical hunting practices.

For further information on hunting regulations, please consult the Ontario Hunting Regulations Summary available at ontario.ca/hunting.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

