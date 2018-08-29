807-854-1919 editor@thetimesstar.ca

August 22 AND 29th editions

Aug 29, 2018 | 0 comments

Stories:

  • 2018 Nakina live release bass derby
  • DVBS 2018- Shipwrecked: Jesus Rescues
  • Township of Terrace Bay to benefit from key tourism infrastructure upgrades
  • Kenogamisis Ladies Golf
  • Greenstone workers head to strike-vote, say employer not willing to bargain.
  • LCBO raises funds for Ontario Association of Food Banks

ARTHUR BLACK, OPINION PAGE, LIFESTYLE, COMMUNITY EVENTS, CLASSIFIEDS, MARKETPLACE

If you were logged in you would have a direct link to get the paper.

Stories:

  • Girls night out raises over 12,000 for tamarack house
  • R u n G e r a l d t o n 2 0 1 8
  • GREENSTONE OPP INVESTIGATE FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION
  • Northern Ontario MPPs named to key roles in Horwath’s Official Opposition
  • State of the North Conference features local perspectives and international
    ideas

ARTHUR BLACK, OPINION PAGE, LIFESTYLE, COMMUNITY EVENTS, CLASSIFIEDS, MARKETPLACE

If you were logged in you would have a direct link to get the paper.

Submit a Comment

Share This