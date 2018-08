August 1 2018

Stories:

TOGETHER AGAIN! 1978-79/1979-80 Longlac Ringette Belles Reunite After 40 years!

LONGLAC RESIDENT WINS $100,000 TOP PRIZE WITH INSTANT ONTARIO LOTTERY GOLD

GDH Receives Accreditation with Exemplary Standing

Ontario Marks World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

Hockey Canada Skills Academy Program Expansion at Superior-Greenstone District School Board

Kenogamisis Ladies Golf

