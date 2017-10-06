Angler Fined $1,250 for Over-limit of Walleye

A Hearst man has been fined $1,250 for a fishing offence committed on Long Lake, near the town of Longlac.

Alain Mercier pleaded guilty and was fined $1,250 for possessing an over-limit of fish.

Court heard that conservation officers were patrolling Long Lake, near the town of Longlac, when they saw Mercier catch and retain the daily limit of four walleye on the opening morning of walleye season. Later that evening, officers observed Mercier catching and retaining five more walleye, which he gave to other anglers. All fish were forfeited to the Crown.

Justice of the Peace Anna Gibbon heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Geraldton, on September 26, 2017.

For further information on fishing regulations, please consult the Ontario fishery regulations Summary, available at Ontario.ca/fishing.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Source: Northwest Ontario Outdoors

