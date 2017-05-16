$7,000 in Fines for Moose Hunting Offences

Two southern Ontario residents have been fined a total of $7,000 for moose hunting offences.

Miguel Campelo of Toronto pleaded guilty and was fined $3,500 for hunting a bull moose without the proper licence and $1,500 for making a false statement to a conservation officer. He also received a one-year hunting suspension.

Norberto Vieira of Cookstown pleaded guilty and was fined $2,000 for attaching his game seal to a moose killed by another person.

Court heard that on October 15, 2016, a conservation officer and OPP officer were conducting an aerial patrol in Wildlife Management Unit 12A, north of Atikokan. The officers observed vehicles from the air that were later associated to Vieira and Campelo’s hunting party. A follow-up inspection on the ground revealed that the group had shot and killed a bull moose shortly after being observed from the air. Campelo, who was licensed only for a calf moose, shot the bull moose. Vieira, who was approximately 7 kilometres away, attended the kill site and affixed his bull tag to the moose. When questioned by officers, Campelo gave false information, stating that Vieira had shot the bull moose. A canine unit was used to recover evidence that indicated Campelo had shot the bull moose. The moose was forfeited to the Crown.

Justice of the Peace Danalyn MacKinnon heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Ignace, on May 9, 2017.

Hunters are reminded that there are several conditions that must be met when party hunting for big game. This includes the requirement that each member of the party within five kilometres of validation tag holder.

For further information on hunting regulations, please consult the Ontario hunting Regulations Summary available at ontario.ca/hunting.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

