$6,000 in Fines for Moose Hunting Offences

Two Maple residents have been fined a total of $6,000 for moose hunting offences.

Gennaro Adamo pleaded guilty and was fined $4,500 for discharging a firearm without reasonable consideration for people or property. He also received a one-year hunting suspension and will be required to successfully complete the Ontario Hunter Education Course before obtaining a hunting licence.

Elio Minicucci pleaded guilty and was fined $1,500 for possessing illegally killed wildlife.

Court heard that Adamo shot a bull moose while it was crossing the Twin Lakes Road, north of Geraldton. Minicucci then sealed the bull moose with his own bull tag.

Justice of the Peace Marcel Donio heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Geraldton, on April 24, 2017.

The ministry reminds the public that it is illegal and unsafe to shoot from, down or across a public road.

For information on hunting regulations, please consult the Ontario Hunting Regulations Summary available at ontario.ca/hunting .

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

