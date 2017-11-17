$6,000 in Fines and Suspensions for Too Many Walleye

Two United States residents have been fined a total of $6,000 for fishing violations.

Daniel Ballard of Glenville, Illinois, and John Farrald of Del Rey Oaks, California, were jointly charged and each fined $3,000 for possessing more walleye than allowed under the Ontario Fishery Regulations. They were also suspended from fishing in the province for two years.

Court heard that on August 15, 2017, officers contacted the men while they were angling on Lake of the Woods. At the time of the initial inspection, the two men were in possession of 15 walleye. Further inspection revealed that the men also possessed an additional 17 walleye that they had caught on previous days on Lake of the Woods and had stored at their resort in Sioux Narrows. This was over the legal possession limit of four walleye, per angler, after two days of fishing on Lake of the Woods. As Ballard and Farrald were unable to identify the fish each had caught, they were charged jointly and convicted for having 24 walleye over the legal possession limit.

Justice of the Peace Roger McCraw heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Kenora, on October 31, 2017.

The ministry reminds the public that an individual may not have more fish than the possession limit of that species. This limit applies to fish stored at home or at other locations, and also includes fish that is being transported or held in live wells.

To report a natural resources violation, call 1-877-TIPS-MNR (847-7667) toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Source: Northwest Ontario Outdoors

