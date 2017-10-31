52 Charges in Two Week Enforcement Blitz

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry laid 52 charges during a two-week enforcement blitz in the Nipigon area.
From October 7 to 22, Nipigon Unit conservation officers conducted proactive moose enforcement patrols. Officers were checking for compliance with the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act.
A total of 29 charges were laid for having a loaded firearm in a vehicle.
Other charges were issued for:
- failing to wear hunter orange while hunting
- failing to wear a proper helmet while operating an ATV
- hunting moose without a licence
- improper sealing of a moose
- possessing another person’s moose seal
- possessing a void licence
- using a prohibited firearm
- discharging a firearm in a travelled roadway
In addition, seven moose were seized and two investigations are under way into the use of a firearm carelessly to hunt.
To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
