$5,000 in Fines for Illegal Moose Hunt

An Ignace resident has been fined a total of $5,000 for an illegal moose hunt.

Roy Parker pleaded guilty and was fined $3,500 for hunting a cow moose without the proper licence and $1,500 for trespassing for the purpose of hunting. Parker was also issued a one-year big-game hunting suspension.

Court heard that on October 24, 2016, Parker crossed Bell Lake by boat to a remote area of Glencore Canada Corporation’s Mattabi Mine property. He then used his ATV, which had been previously transported by boat to that location, to cross the private property without permission, while hunting for moose. Parker shot and killed a cow moose, but only possessed a licence that authorized him to hunt for a calf moose. The moose was seized and forfeited to the Crown.

Justice of the Peace Danalyn MacKinnon heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Ignace, on March 7, 2017.

Hunters are reminded that they must possess the proper licence when hunting for moose in Ontario.

For further information on hunting regulations, please consult the Ontario Hunting Regulations Summary available at ontario.ca/hunting.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

