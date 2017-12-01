$4,500 in Fines for Moose Hunting Offences

Two eastern Ontario men have been fined a total of $4,500 for moose hunting offences.

Glen Hall, of Smiths Falls, pleaded guilty and was fined $2,500 for discharging a firearm from a roadway and $1,000 for making a false statement to a conservation officer.

Scott McGonegal, of Lanark, pleaded guilty and was fined $1,000 for making a false statement to a conservation officer.

Court heard that in October 2016, Hall shot at a cow moose while he was standing on the Drowning Road north of Nakina. When Hall and McGonegal were first questioned about their moose hunting activities, they both provided false and misleading statements to conservation officers. Further investigation, with assistance from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry’s Canine Unit, revealed that Hall shot the moose while standing on the road. The cow moose was seized and forfeited to the Crown.

Justice of the Peace Denette C. Maslach heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Geraldton, on November 28, 2017.

The ministry reminds the public that it is illegal and unsafe to shoot from, down or across a public road.

For information on hunting regulations, please consult the Ontario Hunting Regulations Summary available at ontario.ca/hunting.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8447).

