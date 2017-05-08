$4,500 Fine for Night Hunting

A Red Lake man has been fined $4,500 for hunting at night.

Kenneth Burgess was found guilty at trial and fined $4,500 for unlawfully hunting at night. He also received a two-year hunting suspension.

Court heard that on December 3, 2015, conservation officers were patrolling Highway 105, south of Ear Falls, at night when they observed a vehicle illuminating the highway with bright lights. The vehicle slowed down multiple times for moose on the roadside. The officers stopped the vehicle and found an unencased high-powered rifle owned by Burgess. An investigation concluded that Burgess was hunting at the time.

Justice of the Peace Edith Baas heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Red Lake, on October 26, 2016, and released her decision on April 26, 2017.

The public is reminded that hunting for big game animals at night is illegal. Firearms must be unloaded and encased from half an hour after sunset to half an hour before sunrise.

For further information on hunting regulations, please consult the Ontario Hunting Regulations Summary available at ontario.ca/hunting.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

