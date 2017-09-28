$3,600 in Fines for Fishing Violations

Three southern Ontario anglers have been fined a total of $3,600 for fishing-related offences.

David Gallagher of Toronto, David Griffiths of Barrie and Gordon Harrison of Leaksdale pleaded guilty and were each fined $1,000 for possessing fish that were packaged so the number could not easily be counted. Also, Harrison pleaded guilty and was fined an additional $600 for possessing two walleye over the conservation fishing licence limit.

Court heard that on October 12, 2016, conservation officers stopped three vehicles on Vermilion River Road, north of Sioux Lookout. An inspection revealed that Gallagher, Griffiths and Harrison were returning from Slate Falls and had been hunting and fishing while working in the area. Several bags of uncountable frozen and skinned fish were found in possession of the anglers. Further investigation revealed that Harrison also had two extra walleye. All of the fish were seized and forfeited to the Crown.

Justice of the Peace Edith Baas heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Sioux Lookout, on September 21, 2017.

For further information on fishing regulations, please consult the Recreational Fishing Regulations Summary, available at ontario.ca/fishing.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

