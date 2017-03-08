$3,500 in Fines for Unsafe Hunting

A Kenora man has been fined $3,500 for careless discharge of a firearm.

Alexander Bowlin pleaded guilty and was fined for firing a high-powered rifle at a calf moose while both he and the moose were standing on a road. He also received a three-year hunting suspension and will be required to take the Ontario Hunter Education Course before buying a hunting licence in the future.

Court heard that on October 23, 2016, conservation officers set up a moose decoy near Rail Bed Road and April Lake Road, north of Dryden, in response to reports of moose being shot on and from roads in the area. Bowlin saw the moose decoy on the road, exited his vehicle and shot at the decoy while standing on the road.

Justice of the Peace Danalyn MacKinnon heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Dryden, on March 2, 2017.

It is illegal and unsafe to shoot from, down or across a public road when hunting.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Source: Northwest Ontario Outdoors

