$3,100 in Fines for Fishing Violations

A Wisconsin resident has been fined a total of $3,100 for fishing-related offences.

James Sorensen of Neenah, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty and was fined $2,100 for possessing an over-limit of walleye and $1,000 for possessing fish that were packaged so the number could not easily be counted.

Court heard that on September 4, 2017, a conservation officer inspected a boat with three anglers fishing on Lac des Mille Lacs. The inspection revealed that the anglers had fish caught on previous days at their overnight accommodations. Fish were produced for inspection in various states of packaging, including several bags of uncountable frozen and skinned fish. Further investigation revealed that Sorensen was in possession of seven walleye over his sport fishing licence limit. All of the fish were seized and forfeited to the Crown.

Justice of the Peace J. Guthrie heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Thunder Bay, on December 6, 2017.

For further information on fishing regulations, please consult the Recreational Fishing Regulations Summary, available at ontario.ca/fishing.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The post $3,100 in Fines for Fishing Violations appeared first on NW Outdoors.



Source: Northwest Ontario Outdoors

