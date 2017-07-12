28 Charges in Three-Day Enforcement Blitz

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry laid 28 charges and issued 56 warnings during a three-day enforcement blitz on Lake of the Woods.

From June 22 to June 24, 2017, conservation officers from the Kenora, Red Lake and Fort Frances enforcement units checked 120 resident anglers and 747 non-resident anglers on Lake of the Woods. Officers were checking for compliance with the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act, the Ontario Fishery Regulations and public safety laws.

Charges and warnings were issued for:

having an over-limit of fish

keeping fish of a prohibited size

fishing without a licence

importing live minnows for use as bait

illegal use of barbed hooks

skinning fish so that the species cannot be identified

failing to keep fish in a manner that allows the size to be easily measured

packaging fish so that the number cannot easily be identified

failing to carry a fishing licence

illegal use of fish or fish parts as bait

Officers also laid charges and warnings under the Liquor Licence Act and the Small Vessel Regulations for having open alcohol and operating a pleasure craft without the required safety equipment.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Source: Northwest Ontario Outdoors

