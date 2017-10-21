$2,500 in Fines and Hunting Suspensions for Illegal Deer Hunt

Three deer hunters from Cottam, Ontario, have been fined a total of $2,500 for illegal deer hunting.

Lyndsay Webster and Cody Webster pleaded guilty and were each fined $500 for possessing a loaded firearm within eight metres of the edge of the travelled portion of a roadway. They also received one-year hunting suspensions.

Ronald Webster pleaded guilty and was fined $1,500 for trespassing while hunting. He also received a one-year hunting suspension.

Court heard that on October 31, 2016, conservation officers responded to a trespassing complaint in the area of Hwy 615 in Mather Township. Lyndsay Webster and Cody Webster shot a deer on private property while they were within eight metres of the edge of the travelled portion of a roadway. Ronald Webster then trespassed on private property to retrieve the shot deer.

Justice of the Peace Bernard Caron heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Fort Frances on September 29, 2017.

For further information on hunting regulations, please consult the Ontario Hunting Regulations Summary available at Ontario.ca/hunting .

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

