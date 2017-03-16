$2,400 in Fines for Fishing Offences

An Alberta resident has been fined a total of $2,400 for fishing offences.

Archibald Hendrickson of Edmonton was tried in absentia and fined $1,400 for having an over-limit of walleye and $1,000 for packaging fish in such a way that they could not be easily counted. Hendrickson also received a one-year fishing suspension in Ontario.

Court heard that on April 7, 2016, Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry conservation officers received information that a man had caught and kept oversized walleye on Rainy River. Conservation officers stopped the man and found he had fish frozen in such a way that they could not be easily counted. A later inspection of the fish revealed the man had four walleye over the legal limit.

Justice of the Peace Tom Logan heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Rainy River, on March 9, 2017.

For further information on fishing regulations, please consult the Ontario Fishing Regulations Summary, available at ontario.ca/fishing.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Charlene Binkley, Fort Frances Enforcement Unit, 807-274-8636 Grant Painter, Fort Frances Enforcement Unit, 807-597-5011 ontario.ca/mnrf Disponible en français

Source: Northwest Ontario Outdoors

