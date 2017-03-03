$2,000 in Fines for Deer Hunting Offences

A Thunder Bay-area resident has been fined a total of $2,000 for an illegal deer hunt.

Larry Mastrangelo of Neebing pleaded guilty and was fined $1,000 for failing to immediately attach his game seal to a white-tailed deer and $1,000 for having a loaded rifle on his all-terrain vehicle (ATV).

Court heard that on October 29, 2016, conservation officers were conducting an ATV patrol focused on deer hunters southwest of Thunder Bay. The officers contacted Mastrangelo, who was transporting an untagged white-tailed deer using his ATV. During the inspection, officers also determined that Mastrangelo’s rifle was loaded. The deer was forfeited to the Crown.

Justice of the Peace Bernard Caron heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Thunder Bay, on March 1, 2017.

The ministry reminds the public that hunters must affix their game seal to wildlife immediately after it is harvested and in the manner prescribed on the seal.

For further information on hunting regulations, please consult the Hunting Regulations Summary, available at ontario.ca/hunting.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The post $2,000 in Fines for Deer Hunting Offences appeared first on NW Outdoors.



Source: Northwest Ontario Outdoors

