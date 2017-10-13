2,000 in Fines and Hunting Suspension for Illegal Deer Hunt

A Thunder Bay man has been fined $2,000 for deer hunting offences.

Aiden L. Svane pleaded guilty and was fined $2,000 for trespassing for the purpose of hunting. He also received a one-year hunting suspension.

Court heard that a landowner complained that someone shot a deer on his rural property near Kakabeka Falls in Conmee Township. A lengthy investigation revealed that Svane was a passenger in a vehicle that was driven through the township in the early morning hours of November 29, 2016. Svane spotted a buck white-tailed deer standing on a vacant farm property near a house and garage. He fired two shots across Hunt Road with his high-powered rifle wounding the deer. The deer escaped and was never recovered.

Justice of the Peace Bernard Caron heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Thunder Bay, on October 4, 2017.

Hunters are reminded that they must obtain landowner permission prior to hunting on private property.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

For further information on hunting regulations, please consult the Ontario Hunting Regulations Summary available at ontario.ca/hunting.

