$1,700 in Fines for Fishing Violations

Two Winnipeg residents have been fined a total of $1,700 for fishing offences.

Brent Kruger and Cynthia Nault were each fined $750 for having an over-limit of walleye and $100 for packaging fish in such a way that they could not be easily counted.

Court heard that on November 15, 2015, conservation officers conducted a traffic stop near Kenora in the Mackenzie Portage Road area. Kruger and Nault were traveling together from a cottage on Lake of the Woods back to Winnipeg. During the initial inspection, Kruger and Nault stated they had the legal limit of eight walleye in a cooler in their vehicle. Further inspection revealed an additional 3 walleye in the vehicle. Both accused had prior convictions in 2010 for possessing an over-limit of walleye.

Justice of the Peace Robert McNally heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Kenora, on December 6, 2016, and assessed the penalty on May 2, 2017.

For further information on fishing regulations, please consult the Ontario Fishing Regulations Summary, available at ontario.ca/fishing.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Source: Northwest Ontario Outdoors

