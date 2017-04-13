$1,500 in Fines for Night Hunting Offences

A Neebing man has been fined a total of $1,500 for hunting at night.

Claude Chabot pleaded guilty and was fined $1,000 for hunting at night and $500 for unlawfully possessing firearms at night. He also received a two-year hunting suspension.

Court heard that on November 12, 2016, conservation officers attended Chabot’s rural property and found that he was inside his hunting shack with a loaded high-powered rifle and a loaded crossbow twenty minutes after legal hunting time. The officers also discovered a 12-volt battery-powered spotlight attached to the front of the hunting shack that illuminated an area where deer feed was situated.

Justice of the Peace Denette Maslach heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Thunder Bay, on April 5, 2017.

The public is reminded that hunting for big game animals at night is illegal. Firearms must be unloaded and encased from half an hour after sunset to half an hour before sunrise.

For further information on hunting regulations, please consult the Ontario Hunting Regulations Summary available at ontario.ca/hunting.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The post $1,500 in Fines for Night Hunting Offences appeared first on NW Outdoors.



Source: Northwest Ontario Outdoors

