$1,250 in Fines for Fishing Violation

A Wisconsin angler has been fined a total of $1,250 for a fishing-related offence.

Steven Pfeiffer of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin pleaded guilty and was fined $1,250 for possessing eight smallmouth bass.

Court heard that on June 22, 2017, conservation officers conducted a fisheries inspection of a houseboat on Lake of the Woods. Several bags of skinless smallmouth bass fillets were found inside the houseboat. Further investigation revealed that Pfeiffer had caught and retained eight smallmouth bass from Lake of the Woods between June 19 and 22, 2017, a time of year when largemouth and smallmouth bass angled from Lake of the Woods may not be retained. All of the fish were seized and forfeited to the Crown.

Justice of the Peace Roger McCraw heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Kenora, on October 31, 2017.

For further information on fishing regulations, please consult the Recreational Fishing Regulations Summary, available at ontario.ca/fishing.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The post $1,250 in Fines for Fishing Violation appeared first on NW Outdoors.



Source: Northwest Ontario Outdoors

