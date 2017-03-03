$10,500 in Fines for Illegal Moose Hunt

Three northwestern Ontario men have been fined a total of $10,500 for moose hunting offences.

Wayne Lecot of Vermilion Bay pleaded guilty and was fined $2,500 for shooting from a roadway and $2,500 for possessing illegally killed wildlife.

Geoffrey Taylor of Balmertown pleaded guilty and was fined $2,500 for shooting from a roadway and $2,500 for possessing illegally killed wildlife.

Daniel Tourand of Dryden pleaded guilty and was fined $500 for possessing illegally killed wildlife.

Court heard that on December 5, 2015, Lecot, Taylor and Tourand were members of a party hunting moose on Joyce Lake Road, about 100 kilometres northeast of Ear Falls. Lecot and Taylor discharged their firearms down the roadway and over a bridge, killing two cow moose. Investigation and the execution of subsequent search warrants by conservation officers led to the seizure of the two illegally killed moose.

Justice of the Peace Robert McNally heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Kenora, on February 28, 2017.

The public is reminded that it is illegal and unsafe to discharge a firearm from, down or across a public road. Additionally, it is an offence to possess wildlife that has been illegally killed.

For further information on hunting regulations, please consult the Ontario Hunting Regulations Summary available at ontario.ca/hunting.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The post $10,500 in Fines for Illegal Moose Hunt appeared first on NW Outdoors.



Source: Northwest Ontario Outdoors

