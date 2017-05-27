$10,000 in Fines for Illegal Moose Hunt

Three Southern Ontario men have been fined a total of $10,000 for illegal moose hunting.

Tyler Clouthier of Huntsville pleaded guilty and was fined $3,500 for hunting a cow moose without a licence and $1,500 for attaching his tag to a moose killed by another person.

Brian Inkster of Dundalk pleaded guilty and was fined $3,500 for hunting a bull moose without a licence.

Brent Osborne of Dundalk pleaded guilty and was fined $1,500 for attaching his tag to a moose killed by another person.

Court heard that on October 8, 2016, Clouthier, Osborne, and Inkster were part of a hunting party that had shot and killed a bull and cow moose on Lac Seul, near Scaler Lake. An investigation by conservation officers revealed that the two tag holders were over 12 kilometres away from the location where the bull and cow moose were shot. The moose were seized and forfeited to the Crown.

Justice of the Peace Edith Baas heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Sioux Lookout, on May 18, 2017.

The public is reminded that party hunting rules require each member of the party to hunt within five kilometres of the validation tag holder. Also, each member of the party must be able to reliably and immediately communicate with other members of the party.

For further information on hunting regulations, please consult the Ontario Hunting Regulations Summary available at ontario.ca/hunting.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Source: Northwest Ontario Outdoors

