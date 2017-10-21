$1,000 Fine for Dredging Shore Lands

A Dryden man has been fined $1,000 for an offence under the Public Lands Act.

Nigel Daniels pleaded guilty and was fined $1,000 for unlawfully dredging shore lands without a permit.

Court heard that between May 1 and 25, 2017, Daniels dredged the shoreline on Pronger Lake without obtaining a work permit from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. Subsequently, Daniels fully cooperated with MNRF to rehabilitate the shore lands.

Justice of the Peace Edith Baas heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Dryden, on October 5, 2017.

The ministry reminds the public that work permits are required for any work on shore lands.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Source: Northwest Ontario Outdoors

